Sat Jan 18, 2020
AFP
January 12, 2020

Luis Suarez to undergo another knee surgey, say Barcelona

Sports

AFP
January 12, 2020

BARCELONA: Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez will undergo another knee operation on Sunday, Barcelona have announced.

The club issued a press release Saturday saying the surgery was for an “injury to the external meniscus of the right knee”.

It will not be his first knee operation.

Last May, Suarez missed the last two league games and the Spanish cup final, which Barcelona lost to Valencia, so he could have an operation on his right knee and recover in time to play for Uruguay in the Copa America in Brazil.

Suarez also underwent knee surgery in May 2014, returning in time to score twice against England at the end of June in the World Cup.

