Fawad hopes CJP will keep nation, institutions united

ISLAMABAD: Congratulating Justice Gulzar Ahmed on taking oath as 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Saturday expressed hope that he would forge unity among the nation and state institutions during his tenure.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said Justice Gulzar Ahmed took the oath of office at a time when there was bitterness in the environment.

He hoped that interpretation of the law of land would be in consonance with the country’s future and prayed for the new chief justice.