close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
S
Sabah
December 22, 2019

Fawad hopes CJP will keep nation, institutions united

National

S
Sabah
December 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Congratulating Justice Gulzar Ahmed on taking oath as 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Saturday expressed hope that he would forge unity among the nation and state institutions during his tenure.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said Justice Gulzar Ahmed took the oath of office at a time when there was bitterness in the environment.

He hoped that interpretation of the law of land would be in consonance with the country’s future and prayed for the new chief justice.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan