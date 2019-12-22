close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

Dawood wins Lahore-Sahiwal cycle race

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

LAHORE: Dawood Shah of Railways won the Lahore to Sahiwal cycle race organized by Sports Board Punjab (SBP) in collaboration with cycling federation race to celebrate the birth of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Winner Dawood was followed by Balochistan’s Kafayatullah at second position while Shakeel of Punjab and Azam of Balochistan were jointly declared third. Directors Sports Board Punjab Javed Chohan, flagged off the participating cyclists of the race from Punjab Stadium. Punjab Olympic Association Secretary Idrees Haider Khwaja was also present on the occasion. 45 cyclists from all over the country participated in the Lahore race. Speaking on the occasion Javed Chohan said Sports Board Punjab will always supporting holding of such sporting events in the province.

