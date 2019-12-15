Only daring people bring in change in system: CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has said change in society or a system is brought about by only those who are always ready to take daring steps.

Addressing a national conference on swift and inexpensive justice here on Saturday, he said the process of swift justice was ensured in the country through formation of model courts.

These courts, in fact, reinvigorated the old dead judicial system.

The chief justice said people were provided speedy justice with the help of model courts. "Now, we've starting getting requests from people to shift their cases to model courts," he said. Justice Khosa said the judiciary focused on two things primarily. First, the rollover system was changed and continuous hearings were held at model courts. Secondly, the judiciary held the state responsible for producing witnesses and evidence before the court.

"The state had delegated the task of producing evidence and witnesses to the complainant," he said. "This was not possible for the complainant. We identified and rectified this issue. We attended to these modalities and it has had a massive impact on cases," he added.

He thanked lawyers and judges for their support in ensuring the success of model courts to provide justice to people without any unnecessary delay.

He said the judiciary had to cross various hurdles for independence of judiciary. “We had decided that we will not bow down and fight for an independent judiciary,” added the chief justice. He said it was considered a responsibility of the state to present evidence and witnesses in cases filed by the state. Chief Justice Asif Khosa said Pakistan’s economy had become very weak, and the superior courts helped the state get Rs6.1 billion through fine on the culprits.

The CJ termed the attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore lamentable, and hoped that "better sense will prevail" in the aftermath of the incident. He said the incident taking place on Wednesday last was disappointing and should be condemned. He said people should be mindful of the respect that was attached to the professions of lawyers and doctors and hoped that a "better sense will prevail" not only regarding the issue in its aftermath but also in future.

"I cannot comment more on the issue as the matter is sub judice at the Lahore High Court (LHC)," he said.

Justice Khosa said whatever took place at Lahore hospital was regrettable, and it should have not happened.