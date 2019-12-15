Solar on land

The government has announced it would install solar panels in dams and canals. This type of idea is what we call unnecessary increasing the complexity and costs of simple projects.

Is there a shortage of land or building roofs for the government? Solar panels require daily cleaning in the dusty environment of Pakistan, while waterproofing the wiring would increase costs. Installing solar panels over water makes no sense. Instead the government should install solar panels on free land in low rain areas. Or the government can promote the availability of zero-rated loans to private companies and homes for installing solar panels on their roofs or land to increase solar energy use in Pakistan.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar