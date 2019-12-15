close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PPI
December 15, 2019

KP Football Cup trophy unveiled in Peshawar

Sports

P
PPI
December 15, 2019

KARACHI: Peshawar’s Tehmas Khan Stadium is all set to host the Super8 stage of the inaugural Ufone Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Cup.

The teams that have made it to the Super8 stage are Peshawar Combined FC, Aatish FC Tank, Bannu Red FC, DFA Green FC Kohat, Shah FC Charsadda, DFA FC Swabi, DFA FC Chitral and Pak Rose FC Haripur.

The trophy of the first edition was unveiled at the Tehmas Khan Stadium. Captains of the Super8 teams got the chance to get their hands on the trophy, and vowed to win it.

Ufone also released the official anthem for the championship at the event. The song is titled ‘Ye Khail Hai Hamara, Ye Jeet Hai Hamari’ sung by Saif Ali Khan, a Peshawar-based singer.

The song was composed by Nazeef Maqsood and directed by Furqan Ahmed, showing Ufone’s commitment of promoting local talent.

The Qualifiers were played in 21 cities. The city champions then played against each other in the ‘Eliminators’ to get to the Super8 stage. Successful teams at the city level will now battle it out for a place in the semi-finals, which will be played on December 16. The final is scheduled for December 17.

The championship builds on the success of the Ufone Balochistan Football tournament, of which three editions have taken place since 2017. The latest edition was held in March 2019. It was won by Afghan Chaman FC.

The championship provided 960 young footballers from 21 cities a platform to showcase their skills. A total number of 64 football clubs participated in the tournament.

Ufone’s Brand Ambassadors and Baloch football stars Jadeed Khan Pathan and Riaz Ahmed participated in the tournament and provided coaching and mentoring to the young footballers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports