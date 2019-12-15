KP Football Cup trophy unveiled in Peshawar

KARACHI: Peshawar’s Tehmas Khan Stadium is all set to host the Super8 stage of the inaugural Ufone Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Cup.

The teams that have made it to the Super8 stage are Peshawar Combined FC, Aatish FC Tank, Bannu Red FC, DFA Green FC Kohat, Shah FC Charsadda, DFA FC Swabi, DFA FC Chitral and Pak Rose FC Haripur.

The trophy of the first edition was unveiled at the Tehmas Khan Stadium. Captains of the Super8 teams got the chance to get their hands on the trophy, and vowed to win it.

Ufone also released the official anthem for the championship at the event. The song is titled ‘Ye Khail Hai Hamara, Ye Jeet Hai Hamari’ sung by Saif Ali Khan, a Peshawar-based singer.

The song was composed by Nazeef Maqsood and directed by Furqan Ahmed, showing Ufone’s commitment of promoting local talent.

The Qualifiers were played in 21 cities. The city champions then played against each other in the ‘Eliminators’ to get to the Super8 stage. Successful teams at the city level will now battle it out for a place in the semi-finals, which will be played on December 16. The final is scheduled for December 17.

The championship builds on the success of the Ufone Balochistan Football tournament, of which three editions have taken place since 2017. The latest edition was held in March 2019. It was won by Afghan Chaman FC.

The championship provided 960 young footballers from 21 cities a platform to showcase their skills. A total number of 64 football clubs participated in the tournament.

Ufone’s Brand Ambassadors and Baloch football stars Jadeed Khan Pathan and Riaz Ahmed participated in the tournament and provided coaching and mentoring to the young footballers.