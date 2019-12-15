Work on extension of Capital Hospital in progress

Islamabad : Work on construction of additional block at Capital Development Authority (CDA) Hospital is in progress.

After completing excavation work, work on lean concrete has been started. Instructions have been issued to Works Wing of to accelerate the pace of the work so that project could be completed within stipulated time.

Construction of additional block at Capital Hospital was started in September and now it is shaping up as excavation for the building has already been completed while lean concrete placing and binding of reinforcement steel of raft footing is in progress. Effective monitoring is being carrying out to ensure quality of work and pace of work as well.

In line with the instructions of the authorities, construction work is being mostly carried out after OPD hours or at time when hospital have comparatively low inflow of patients. Moreover, proper cordoning of the construction area has also been ensured for the safety purpose as well as the patients visiting the hospital have to face no difficulties due to construction activities.

Like many other projects, construction of additional block at CDA Hospital remained on cards for years, however, incumbent management cognizing the importance of this project, not only allocated funds for the project, removed hurdles and formally launched the work on the project in provide improved medical facilities to the patients.