Public Safety Commission takes up 11 complaints in Haripur

HARIPUR: The District Public Safety Commission (DPSC), Haripur district, has stressed the police department to redress the grievances of public without any discrimination and in the spirit of Police Rules, especially the KP Police Act 2017.

The DPSC met here with its chairman Advocate Masood ur Rehman Tareen in the chair. The SHOs and heads of investigation from different police stations, vice-chairman Muhammad Sadaqat Khan, Engr Khursheed Anwar, Advocate Malik Khaliqdad Awan, and Advocate Qazi Arif Latif also attended the meeting.

The DPSC took up 11 complaints against the SHOs and subordinate staff of the police department belonging to different police stations of Haripur.

The DPSC asked the police officers present on the occasion to give respect to the law that required non-discriminatory attitude of police towards the complainants as it was prerequisite for restoring confidence of public in the police force and transforming it into people-friendly policing system.

The DPSC took up 11 complaints filed against the police officers and lower staff, accusing them of committing violation of Police Rules and KP Police Act 2017. The members of DPSC discussed the complaints in detail and asked the police officers and complainants questions, especially while discussing the cases of murder of a married woman, registration of robbery cases against six persons in Sera-e-Saleh, illegal occupation of land in Khanpur and in the jurisdiction of City Police Station. The Commission has fixed December 13 for next meeting wherein the registered complaints would be decided, with further directions to the police department. It also asked the police department to ensure the participation of senior police officers in the meeting of DPSC as it was mandatory under section 62 (8) of the KP Police Act 2017.