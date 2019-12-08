Condolence

Rawalpindi : Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has expressed heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of the mother of Sarmad Ali, managing director of the Jang Media Group and Secretary General of APNS, says a press release.

In his message on the occasion, Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi prayed for the blessings on departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.