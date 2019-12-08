Customs, Wapda set up National Jr Hockey title clash

LAHORE: Customs and Wapda will be up against each other in the final of the 36th National Junior Hockey Championship being played here at National Hockey Stadium. Both the finalists team won their semi-final matches with one goal margin after tough competitions against their rival teams. In the first semi-final Customs were taken to the limit by Punjab in their 1-0 win. The only goal of the match came in the 48th minute of the match through a penalty corner hit by Sami. Similarly, in the second semi-final, Wapda was given a tough time by SSGC. The two teams separated only after Ali Aziz hit a field goal in the 60th minute for Wapda. Pakistan Super League franchise Quetta Gladiator team owner Nadeem Umer was the chief guest of the matches while Pkaistan Hockey Federation President Brig R Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Asif Bajwa and other officials were also present on the occasion. The final between Wapda and Customs will be played on December 8 at 2.30 pm while Punjab will take on SSGC in the classification encounter at 12.00 pm at the National Hockey Stadium.