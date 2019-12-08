Sukkur IBA University department of Education organized 1st Student Congress on Educational Sciences

Sukkar: The theme of the congress was; Quality education in Teacher Education: Emerging Trends, issues and future directions

Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui presided the event as chief guest. During his inaugural speech Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui welcomed all the scholars, academicians, researchers and attendees of the congress to Sukkur IBA. He said that technology has greatly influenced the way the education is being imparted and we should work together to make learning easy and fun for the young scholars. He also discussed about the importance of remedial education for the development of youth which have been affected by the inadequate practices, talking about Sukkur IBA University he said that through its network of Community Colleges and initiatives like Sindh and National Talent Hunt program, the university has been striving hard to revolutionize the education system of the province and the country.

Prominent scholars and researchers from all across Pakistan attended the congress including Dr. Muhammad Memon, Chairman National Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (NACTE), Dr. Samina Malik from International Islamic university Islamabad, Dr. Muhammad Sabieh Anwar from Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering-LUMS, Dr. Iftikhar Baig from University of Lahore, Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani form International Islamic University Islamabad, Dr. Syed Hassan Ali Shah ,Dr. Syed Tasadaque Ali, Dr. Al-Karim Datoo, Ms. Unaeza Alvi, Dr, Sohail Memon and Dr. Zafarullah Sahito from Sukkur IBA Univeristy.***