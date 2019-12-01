AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider Khan announces students’ union polls

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday announced holding of students union elections across the state, terming academic institutions nurseries of national politics.

In a statement issued here, he termed educational institutions nurseries of national politics and said that natural leadership comes out from these institutions.

The AJK prime minister said: “we need to train our youth politically to enable them decide the future of the country and shoulder their responsibilities with enlightened vision. We cannot achieve political development in the country until the promotion of ideological politics.”

He said the PML-N government in AJK was proud to have already enacted student union and now planning to hold its elections. “I watched it on television that both male and female students were raising voice and demanding the restoration of the students’ union. I really felt proud that our government had already restored the unions and now we are moving ahead for its election,” he remarked.

Raja Farooq Haider directed all universities, colleges and professional colleges to frame code of conduct for holding of the students’ union elections in their respective institutions.

He recalled it was students unions, which struggled against the dictatorship and changed the political arena of the country.

He asked the students to stick to their ideologies and work for the welfare of the nation with a new vigor.

He said the nation needed a leadership who follow the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other leaders of the Pakistan Movement.