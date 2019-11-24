Spray against locust swarms in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: The federal government's Plant Protection Department initiated aerial spray to eradicate locust swarms from Nawabshah district on Saturday.

The Plant Protection Department's Captain (retd) Mohammad Zaman Cheema told The News that aerial spray is underway in Nawabshah district to tackle locust swarms that are attacking wheat and other crops besides vegetable and fruit gardens.

Cheema said all available resources are being used to tackle the disaster.

Aerial spray is being conducted through Beaver planes, while pesticide spray is also being in the fields through vehicles in Union Councils Sohailo, Amarjee, Obhari Sawari and 3 chak areas of the district covering 6000 acres in the area.