close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

Spray against locust swarms in Nawabshah

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

NAWABSHAH: The federal government's Plant Protection Department initiated aerial spray to eradicate locust swarms from Nawabshah district on Saturday.

The Plant Protection Department's Captain (retd) Mohammad Zaman Cheema told The News that aerial spray is underway in Nawabshah district to tackle locust swarms that are attacking wheat and other crops besides vegetable and fruit gardens.

Cheema said all available resources are being used to tackle the disaster.

Aerial spray is being conducted through Beaver planes, while pesticide spray is also being in the fields through vehicles in Union Councils Sohailo, Amarjee, Obhari Sawari and 3 chak areas of the district covering 6000 acres in the area.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan