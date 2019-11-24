James, Davis power Lakers past Thunder

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James had 23 points and Anthony Davis made four clutch free throws in the final ten seconds as the Los Angeles Lakers pulled out a 130-127 win over the Oklahoma City on Friday.

Davis finished with a team high 33 points and 11 rebounds but it was his free throw shooting that helped the Lakers seal the victory over the struggling Thunder.

Chris Paul made a layup with 11 seconds remaining to get the Thunder to within 126-125 before Davis made a pair of free throws to put the Lakers up by three with eight seconds left.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored with four seconds to go before two more free throws from Davis gave the Lakers another three-point cushion. The Thunder made a final long desperation inbounds pass but James stole the ball from Steven Adams to end the game.