Sun Nov 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2019

New units must be brought into professional tax net: Chawla

Karachi

Mukesh Kumar Chawla has asked all relevant officials to speed up the recovery of professional tax during the current financial year, and to ensure the issuance of challans, recovery and upgrade in the developing system of all four professional divisions. 

The Sindh minister for excise & taxation, narcotics control and parliamentary affairs issued these orders during a meeting that he chaired at his office on Saturday. 

“All officers and officials posted for professional tax collection should be mobilised and guided to chalk out strategies to boost the recovery of professional tax to achieve the assigned targets for the financial year 2019-20,” said Chawla. 

He also advised that new units be brought into the tax net from the list of companies registered and available with the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan as well as government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies. 

During the meeting E&T Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui informed the minister that his department is also going to write to small traders and market associations to bring them into the tax net. Chawla warned the officials that strict action will be taken against those who fail to achieve the tax collection targets. 

The meeting was also attended by E&T and Narcotics Secretary Abdul Haleem Shaikh, E&T Director Iqbal Ahmed Leghari, Additional Director Shabana Pervaiz and other officers.

