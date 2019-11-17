Tareen quits as PFF acting secy

LAHORE: One of the members of the Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee, Col (retd) Mujahidullah Tareen has stepped aside as acting secretary of the PFF to concentrate fully as the member of the committee. However, he will continue to guide and oversee the PFF secretariat. Humza Khan, Chairman PFF Normalisation Committee said in a statement: “Given the difficulties in the transition phase immediately after the appointment of the PFF Normalisation Committee, to ensure that matters relating to its secretariat were managed in the best possible manner, the Committee had appointed Col. (Retd) Mujahidullah Tareen as its Acting General Secretary.

“The Committee has now appointed various individuals to the secretariat and while the process is still continuing, to ensure that Col Mujahid can once again focus on his role as member of the Normalisation Committee, he has voluntarily resigned from the post of Acting General Secretary, and the newly-appointed Deputy General Secretary Harris Jamil Alam Khan has been promoted to that role. Given his extensive experience, it has been requested that Col. Mujahid continues to guide and oversee the PFF secretariat affairs, which he has graciously accepted,” he added.