‘BD must learn from Test demolition’

INDORE, India: After seeing his side demolished by India, Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque said Saturday the players have tough lessons to learn from the world’s top Test side if they are to compete on an international level. Bangladesh were bowled out for 213 on Saturday bringing defeat in the first Test inside three days by a humbling innings and 130 runs after India had amassed 493-6 in their first innings. Mominul took a calculated risk in choosing to bat first after winning the toss and did not reckon with India’s pace attack, led by Mohammed Shami, who took three wickets Saturday. “They can learn everything from the India attack. Working with the old ball or new ball,” a heartbroken Mominul told reporters. Pace man Abu Jayed was a rare bright spot in the Bangladesh bowling attack, taking four wickets, including Indian captain Virat Kohli for a duck. Mominul acknowledged that his side’s batting had also let them down. Only Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 43 and 64, posed a threat to the Indian bowlers. “The (Indian) bowling attack was challenging. It would have been easier for the rest of the batting line-up if the openers played out the first 15 to 20 overs.” Mominul added that it was possible Mushfiqur could be promoted up the order from his current number-five position for the second game starting Friday, which will be the first day-night Test in India.