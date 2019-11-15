World snooker champ Asif honoured

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti received World Champion Snooker Player Muhammad Asif at his office who has reached Faisalabad after winning the world event the other day.

Divisional Commissioner welcome Snooker World Champion Muhammad Asif and congratulated him on winning world championship.Bhatti said it was honour for Faisalabad that Asif won laurels for the country. Bhatti prayed for more success for Asif in days to come. Commissioner awarded Muhammad Asif cash prize of rupees one lac and also presented him souvenirs as honour for achieving the feat for the country.