close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

World snooker champ Asif honoured

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti received World Champion Snooker Player Muhammad Asif at his office who has reached Faisalabad after winning the world event the other day.

Divisional Commissioner welcome Snooker World Champion Muhammad Asif and congratulated him on winning world championship.Bhatti said it was honour for Faisalabad that Asif won laurels for the country. Bhatti prayed for more success for Asif in days to come. Commissioner awarded Muhammad Asif cash prize of rupees one lac and also presented him souvenirs as honour for achieving the feat for the country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports