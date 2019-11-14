Traffic hazards

The concerned authorities are requested to take notice of the following traffic hazards in Chaklala Cantonment for suitable remedial measures. Traffic sign boards along COD wall on Jhelum Road increase speed from 60 KPH to 80 KPH before entering residential area. A U-turn on Jhelum Road opposite Golf Road is now very dangerous for nearby residents after the recent removal of speed breakers. Countless unmarked illegal speed breakers pose serious road safety hazards.

Motorcyclists continue to fall at railway crossings on the underpass road of Jhelum Road since 2010 despite some remedial measures. This needs a properly located light reflecting traffic signs at the eye level of motorcyclists on the left side to guide motorcyclists to cross at a safe crossing point.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi