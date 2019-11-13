SL criminalises match-fixing

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket have brought in tougher penalties for match-fixing and tightened sports betting regulations in an attempt to stamp out the corruption scandals that have plagued the national team in the past few years.

While betting on sports in Sri Lanka was already illegal, the new rules ban citizens from gambling on overseas contests as well. Those found guilty of match fixing now face a jail term of up to 10 years and potential fines to the tunes of LKR 100 million (USD 555,000), while also banning people with family links to gambling businesses from sitting on the sport’s local governing body.

Dilhara Lokuhettige, former Sri Lankan fast bowler, was last year suspended for corruption in a limited-overs league in 2017. Lokuhettige was, in fact, the third Sri Lankan player charged for violating the ICC’s anti-corruption code, after similar charges were levelled against former captain Sanath Jayasuriya and former pacer Nuwan Zoysa.