Aitchison National Jr Tennis in progress

LAHORE: Wapda’s Abu Bakar Talha on Tuesday registered upset victory against second seed Asad Zaman in the U-12 category as all the top players advanced to the next round of the 3rd Aitcheson College Junior National Tennis Championship 2019 being played here at the college premises.

In the Under-18 second round matches Abdul Hanan Khan defeated Ehtesham Arif 7-5, 6-4, Faizan thrashed Hamza bin Sajid 6-0, 6-0, Musa Haroon outclassed Tayyab Amir 6-1, 6-1 and Usama Khan routed Sheran Saleem 6-2, 6-2 to qualify for the quarterfinals.

In Under-14 first round matches, Hamid Israr outlasted Reyan Munsif 4-0, 4-0, Ibrahim Zaman beat Tayyab Siddiqui 4-2, 4-10, 4-3,Shael Durrab outclassed Asfandyar 4-0, 4-0, M Talha Khan outsmarted Ali Jawad 4-0, 4-0, Haider Ali Rizwan outpaced Sheharyar Anees 4-0, 4-0, Syed Salman beat Ibrahim Anjum 4-0, 1-4, 10-5, Shahzaib Zahid overpowered Aziz Salahuddin 4-0, 4-0, Bilal Asim thumped Arman Kamran 4-0, 4-2, Hamza Jawad trounced Nad-e-Ali 4-0, 4-0, Asad Zaman toppled Muaviya Butt 4-0, 4-1 and Mahateer Muhammad thrashed Abubakar Khalil 4-0, 4-0 to move into the next round.