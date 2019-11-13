Punjab finish third in wrestling event

LAHORE: Punjab finished third in 33rd National Games wrestling event with two silver and five bronze medals on Tuesday. Wapda clinched top and Army remained runners up in the wrestling event.

Overall, Punjab contingent added eight more medals including two silver and six bronze medals on the third day of 33rd National Games being staged at Peshawar on Tuesday.Punjab’s talented wrestler Inam Khalid demonstrated excellent performance in 57kg bout and grabbed silver medal for his team.

M Fahad, Feroze Butt and Muhammad Deen also clinched bronze medals in 125kg, 97kg and 61kg fights respectively. Punjab also finished fourth in swimming medals table with one bronze medal.

Punjab men’s squash team caused major upset in National Games when they shocked strong Army team by a clear margin of 3-0 in squash event. Punjab men’s squash team also toppled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by similar margin.

In boys’ hockey event, Punjab hockey team scored a goal in the final moments of the match to earn a 1-1 draw against Wapda. In basketball event, Punjab trounced Railways by a huge margin of 119-80 points.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob and DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh appreciated the performance of Punjab contingent especially wrestling and squash teams.

Following are results: Wrestling: 57kg: Inam Khalid (silver), 125kg: M Fahad (bronze), 97 kg: Feroze Butt (bronze), 61kg: M Deen (bronze).

Squash results:

Men: Punjab beat Army 3-0

Tayyab Aslam bt Waqar Mehboob 11-8, 11-4, 8-11, 11-6, Ammad Farid bt Abbas Shoukat 11-9, 11-7, 15-13, Asim Khan bt Saddam ul Haq 3-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-9.

Punjab beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3-0

Tayyab Aslam bt Uzair Shoukat by 11-5, 11-3, 12-10, Ammad Farid bt Abbas Nawaz by 11-5, 11-4, 11-7, Asim Khan bt Noor Zaman by 6-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9.

Women: Rushna Mehboob (Pjb) bt Amna Fayyaz (Army) 4-11, 11-4, 11-1, 9-11, 11-6, Madeeha Zafar (Army) bt Noorul Ain Ijaz (Pjb) 11-2, 11-3, 11-5, Faiza Zafar (Wapda) bt Mehwish Haneef (Pjb) 11-3, 11-4, 11-5.