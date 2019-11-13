Fawad keeps Sindh afloat

LAHORE: Test-discard Fawad Alam (75 *) produced another obdurate innings to keep Sindh afloat on day-two of their seventh-round Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) first-class match against Northern at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

Fawad reached his 60th first class half-century and was unbeaten on 75 from 113 balls with nine fours at close with Sindh on 247 for five in response to Northern’s imposing first innings total of 408 runs. Umpires called stumps due to bad light with eight overs remaining in the day.

All-rounder, Anwar Ali also played judiciously for his undefeated 41 runs from 71 balls figuring in an important 75 runs partnership with Fawad for the sixth wicket.

Sindh were in trouble early on after Northern were dismissed quickly after resuming on 396 for eight with Tabish Khan and Hassan Khan picking up one wicket each.

At tea Sindh had slumped to 128 for four but on resumption, Fawad found an able partner in his skipper, Sarfaraz Ahmed as both played some attacking shots.

Scores in brief: Northern 408 in 93.2 overs (Faizan Riaz 211, Ali Sarfaraz 60, Hammad Azam 59; Sohail Khan 3-89, Mir Hamza 3-92) Sindh 247 for 5, 73 overs (Fawad Alam 75*, Shahzar M 74, Anwer Ali 41*; Sadaf Hussain 2-40, Nauman Ali 2-51).