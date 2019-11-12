Committee formed for OTC Cup

LAHORE: In order to smoothly run 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup Cricket Tournament the organisers have formed different committees including a six member anti-corruption committee. The decisions in this regard were taken at meeting of the organizing committee held under the chairmanship of Tournament Committee chief Malik Sjjad Akbar. The anti-corruption committee comprises former Test umpire Mian M Aslam (Chairman), Mian Prvez, Tasaddaq Jamal Shaikh, Rana Sohail Manzoor , Masood Ahmad Khan and Abdul Majid Khan members of the Committee. Chairman Tournament.