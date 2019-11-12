Salazar lodges ban appeal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAUSANNE: Disgraced running coach Alberto Salazar has lodged an appeal against a four-year ban for doping offences, the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced on Monday. Jeffrey Brown, a Texas endocrinologist who treated many of Salazar’s athletes at Nike’s Oregon Project training hub in Portland, has also appealed against his suspension.
