Tue Nov 12, 2019
AFP
November 12, 2019

Salazar lodges ban appeal

Sports

AFP
November 12, 2019

LAUSANNE: Disgraced running coach Alberto Salazar has lodged an appeal against a four-year ban for doping offences, the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced on Monday. Jeffrey Brown, a Texas endocrinologist who treated many of Salazar’s athletes at Nike’s Oregon Project training hub in Portland, has also appealed against his suspension.

