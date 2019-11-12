close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 12, 2019

Iraq tells UN it regrets the 100s killed in crackdown

World

AFP
November 12, 2019

GENEVA: Iraq´s justice minister voiced “regret” before the UN Monday over the hundreds killed during a crackdown on anti-government protesters, as diplomats demanded accountability for the violence. Speaking at the UN in Geneva, Iraq´s Justice Minister Farooq Ameen Othman voiced “deep regret” over the loss of life during the protests that have been rocking the country since October 1. Meanwhile, The United Nations’ top official in Iraq and the country’s most senior cleric urged authorities on Monday to get “serious” about reforms after anti-government demonstrations that have left hundreds dead. Mass rallies calling for an overhaul of the ruling system have rocked the capital Baghdad and the Shiite-majority south since October 1 — the largest and deadliest popular movement in Iraq in decades.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World