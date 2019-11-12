Iraq tells UN it regrets the 100s killed in crackdown

GENEVA: Iraq´s justice minister voiced “regret” before the UN Monday over the hundreds killed during a crackdown on anti-government protesters, as diplomats demanded accountability for the violence. Speaking at the UN in Geneva, Iraq´s Justice Minister Farooq Ameen Othman voiced “deep regret” over the loss of life during the protests that have been rocking the country since October 1. Meanwhile, The United Nations’ top official in Iraq and the country’s most senior cleric urged authorities on Monday to get “serious” about reforms after anti-government demonstrations that have left hundreds dead. Mass rallies calling for an overhaul of the ruling system have rocked the capital Baghdad and the Shiite-majority south since October 1 — the largest and deadliest popular movement in Iraq in decades.