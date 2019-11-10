Security on high alert in Peshawar as National Games begin today

PESHAWAR: Security has been put on high alert in the provincial capital as the 33rd National Games would get underway at the Peshawar Sports Complex today.

The road passing in front of the complex has also been blocked in a bid to ensure enhanced security. Peshawar could not host this major sports event for the last nine years due to poor law and order situation.

Over 4,700 policemen would be deployed in Peshawar for the security of the five stadiums, hotels and routes to be used by the players coming for different events of the National Games.

“Apart from deployment of police commandoes in stadiums and on routes, snipers will be deployed atop the multi-storey buildings to keep a check on suspicious elements,” Capital City Police Officer Karim Khan told The News. He added that search and strike operations were carried out in the vicinity of the stadiums and hotels were cleared ahead of the opening of the games. “The players will be taken from hotels to stadium in special security,” he said.

Special security arrangements have been made for the opening and closing ceremonies as a large number of top government officials and other dignitaries are expected to attend the functions. All the sports events were postponed or shifted to other cities after the increase in terrorist incidents in Peshawar and rest of the province in recent years. The situation has improved and sports events are now being held regularly in KP.

Officials said that apart from the regular police and cops in civvies, the commandoes of Special Combat Unit would be deployed in and around the stadiums during the games and opening and closing ceremonies. Policewomen as well as soldiers from Pakistan Army would also be deployed.