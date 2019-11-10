Japanese upsets Huzaifa in tennis final

ISLAMABAD: Talented teenager Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, who recently won back-to-back international junior ITF titles in Islamabad, lost a close final against Japanese G Inqui in Fujairah (UAE) on Saturday.

Huzaifa lost both sets on tie-break 6-7(3), 6-7(5) in a decider that lasted two hours and 40 minutes. Both players went on to hold their serves before Inqui getting better on the tie-break.

Huzaifa defeated Indian leading player R Mehra 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarter-finals and then went on to beat Bulgarian Nedelchev 6-1, 6-0 in the semi-final before losing a tight final against Japanese player.

Huzaifa now heads back home where he will represent Army at the 33rd National Games tennis event in Peshawar.