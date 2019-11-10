Punjab contingent off to Peshawar

LAHORE: Punjab’s 450-member contingent departed for Peshawar on Saturday to feature in 33rd National Games scheduled to be staged there from November 10, 2019.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh is the chef de mission of Punjab contingent during the National Games. Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja and Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti are also part of Punjab contingent.

President Punjab Olympic Association Amir Jan and Director Admin Javed Chohan saw off the Punjab contingent at 9.00am at National Hockey Stadium. Punjab male and female athletes will feature in 29 different games during the mega event. President Punjab Olympic Association Muhammad Amir Jan, on this occasion, expressed his hope that Punjab athletes will offer excellent performance in 33rd National Games.