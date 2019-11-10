close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2019

Punjab contingent off to Peshawar

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab’s 450-member contingent departed for Peshawar on Saturday to feature in 33rd National Games scheduled to be staged there from November 10, 2019.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh is the chef de mission of Punjab contingent during the National Games. Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja and Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti are also part of Punjab contingent.

President Punjab Olympic Association Amir Jan and Director Admin Javed Chohan saw off the Punjab contingent at 9.00am at National Hockey Stadium. Punjab male and female athletes will feature in 29 different games during the mega event. President Punjab Olympic Association Muhammad Amir Jan, on this occasion, expressed his hope that Punjab athletes will offer excellent performance in 33rd National Games.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports