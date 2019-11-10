10kg hashish seized in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police seized a huge quantity of hashish during an action here on Saturday.

The sources said District Police Officer Delawar Khan Bangash was informed that two persons were smuggling drugs to Punjabfrom Peshawar.

The cops of the Yarak Police Station intercepted a passenger van near Chunda checkpost and during search10kg of quality hashish were recovered.

The arrested persons were identified as Sher Khan Storikhel and Zahid Storikhel.

Meanwhile, a man was shot dead over family-related issue in the limits of Cantonment Police Station on Saturday.

According to police, the accused Khidmat and Sabir, sons of Allah Datta, allegedly shot dead one Allah Bakhsh alias Molvi Jahangir when he was riding a motorbike near Kotli Imam Hussain.