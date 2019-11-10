close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2019

10kg hashish seized in DI Khan

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police seized a huge quantity of hashish during an action here on Saturday.

The sources said District Police Officer Delawar Khan Bangash was informed that two persons were smuggling drugs to Punjabfrom Peshawar.

The cops of the Yarak Police Station intercepted a passenger van near Chunda checkpost and during search10kg of quality hashish were recovered.

The arrested persons were identified as Sher Khan Storikhel and Zahid Storikhel.

Meanwhile, a man was shot dead over family-related issue in the limits of Cantonment Police Station on Saturday.

According to police, the accused Khidmat and Sabir, sons of Allah Datta, allegedly shot dead one Allah Bakhsh alias Molvi Jahangir when he was riding a motorbike near Kotli Imam Hussain.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar