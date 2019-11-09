People to get rid of govt, claims Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

MUZAFFARGARH: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said sooner or later the selected rulers will have to go after failing to honour their own commitment of giving relief to people. He said that the people would be rid of such a government as economy has ruined and the people are piteous due to rising inflation.

The PPP would not leave people alone at the mercy of the selected government. Addressing a gathering at the Benazir Bhutto Stadiumhere on Friday, he said the nation cannot afford selected rulers anymore and they will have to meet their ultimate fate like dictators. The rulers have become a burden after destroying economy. The government presented three budgets in a year. Every segment of the society including doctors, traders and job seekers are on strike and industrialists are shifting capital abroad due to failed policies of selected rulers. He said people’s revolt has emerged against the rulers. The people of Pakistan have rejected the government and free and fair elections are the only solution to the present political turmoil.

He said all hurdles were created for the PPP in the elections to keep the party away from victory. He paid tribute to the people of Muzaffargarh for ‘snatching’ half of the district. He said the PPP is regaining and the party would snatch the whole Muzaffargarh district, South Punjab and the country from oppressors.

Bilawal said all parties rejected the elections 2019 results and were going to resign but the PPP compelled them for continuation of democracy. Imran Khan promised giving 10 million jobs and five million houses but failed in honouring his commitments. Imran sought three months for creating the South Punjab province, later he sought six months for improving economy. The PPP had given him 12 months for honouring his commitments but he has destroyed the economy in one year.

He said the selected government is playing a drama in the name of selected accountability. Only opposition parties are targeted in the selected accountability. Former president Asif Ali Zardari is being victimized on baseless allegations. Zardari was deprived of medical treatment for five months and the government is pressurizing him for compromise, but he would not compromise on principles.

He said when the PPP was in power in 2008, there was a global recession. Terrorists were freely moving in the country and making suicide blasts. The PPP government launched crackdown on terrorist groups, hoisted Pakistan’s flag in Swat and brought stability in the country. The PPP government launched the Benazir Income Support Programme despite all financial challenges, increased wheat prices from 400 per maund to Rs 1200, giving relief to peasants in the country. The PPP government inducted policies which brought prosperity for peasants and increased salaries, pension and regularized thousands of employees. The PPP government brought constitutional reforms despite a crisis in the country, restored the 1973 Constitution in its true spirit and enacted the 18th Amendment. Oil prices fluctuated in the PPP rule but people were kept free from the burden of increased prices.

The PPP chairman said inflation and unemployment increased during the time of selected rulers. He said Imran Khan is always crying against the past ten years rule. He must reconsider dollar prices, gold prices and agriculture commodities’ rates ten years ago. He said the PPP always sacrificed for people’s rights and democracy and the PPP leadership was either killed in bomb blasts or hanged. The selected government was facilitated at all levels but it failed due to its incompetence.

Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA Mahar Irshad Khan Sial and South Punjab PPP Coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen also spoke.

Earlier, Bilawal left Multan before noon leading a big rally which reached Muzaffargarh. Gillani drove his vehicle while Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood also accompanied him. MPA Ali Haider Gillani gave him a big reception on the Bosan Road.