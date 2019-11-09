Cavani to make first PSG start since August

PARIS: Edinson Cavani is set to make his first start for Paris Saint-Germain since August against Brest on Saturday (today) after recovering from a hip injury, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

“He should play tomorrow, we need him to start playing,” Tuchel said ahead of the weekend’s clash. Cavani has been absent from the French champions’ starting line-up thanks to a combination of the persistent injury and the hot form of new arrival Mauro Icardi.

He has made substitute appearances in PSG’s last two Ligue 1 matches against Marseille and at Dijon, as well as their midweek Champions League win over Club Brugge. Tuchel added that the Uruguayan, who is PSG’s all-time leading scorer with 195 goals, is “disappointed” to have slipped back in the attacking hierarchy, but is in a “good state of mind”.