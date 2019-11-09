close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 9, 2019

Poland expels Swedish neo-Nazi seeking weapons training

World

AFP
November 9, 2019

WARSAW: Poland on Friday expelled a Swedish neo-Nazi in the country to attend a paramilitary training course on automatic weapons similar to the type used in a deadly white supremacist’s attack on mosques in New Zealand.

"Today at 8:00 am (7:00 GMT) Anton T. was put aboard a plane to Sweden," Stanislaw Zaryn, the spokesman for Poland’s special services coordinator, told AFP without providing a surname for legal reasons.

Swedish media have identified the man as Anton Thulin, a 22-year-old man previously convicted of an attempted bomb attack against a refugee centre in Sweden. The man’s presence in Poland constituted "a serious, real and current threat to security and public order," special services said in an official statement on his expulsion.

Anton T. "is a member of the Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement which aims to create, by way of a revolution, a national-socialist Republic of the North," said the statement. "He came to Poland to attend a paramilitary training course, during which he wanted to learn how to operate the same type of weapon that Brenton Tarrant used during the attack in Christchurch," it added.

Tarrant, an self-avowed white supremacist who is Australian, has been charged with terrorism and 51 counts of murder for gunning down worshippers at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch in March.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World