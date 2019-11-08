Nawaz Sharif’s treatment aboard will be decided on application, says Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said that when Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz would give an application for treatment of Nawaz Sharif abroad, only then the decision would be made in this regard. Talking to the media during his visit to the Children Hospital, the Punjab governor said that the government had provided best treatment facilities to Nawaz Sharif in Services Hospital, but now Nawaz Sharif wanted to get his medical treatment at home on his own will. Sarwar said when Nawaz Sharif would give an application for his treatment in foreign country, only then the government would make a decision in this regard.

He said that Maulana Fazalur Rehman was a seasoned politician and did not want any confrontation, whereas, the government was also holding dialogue with the opposition to resolve the issues. The governor said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had no danger from anyone and it would complete its constitutional tenure of five years. Those dreaming of government's destabilisation would be disappointed, he maintained.

The Punjab governor said that the federal and provincial governments did not put any hurdle in way of Azadi March, adding that dialogues with opposition would soon be successful and Maulana Fazalur Rehman's protest or sit-in would end, he added.