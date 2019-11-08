National Junior Hockey C’ship from Nov 28

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is organising the 36th National Junior Championship at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, from November 28 to December 8.

All provincial and departmental teams will participate in the championship. PHF will spot talent to form a pool of skilled players for the Junior Asia Cup 2020. The players born on and or January 1, 1999, are eligible to participate.

The PHF has appointed an age credential check committee which will be assisted by NADRA staff to verify the ages of the players. The age scrutiny will include bone test and may also include facial scrutiny.

The committee consists of Manzoor Hussain Junior, Khawaja Junaid, Col (R) Asif Naz Khokhar, and Syed Asad Abbas. The championship will be played according to the tournament regulations issued by FIH.