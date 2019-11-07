PS-86, Dadu by-election: ECP rejects PPP request against army deployment

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday declined the request of PPP Central Election Cell for withdrawal of the deployment of the Army during the bye-election in PS-86, Dadu today (November 07).

In response to a letter written to the ECP by former Senator Taj Haider, the Election Commission said that the Army was deployed during 2018 general elections to fulfill constitutional responsibility. It said the Election Commission is charged with the duty to organise and conduct election and made such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that elections conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with the law and that corrupt practices are guarded against.

The Election Commission wrote in the letter to the PPP leader that similarly, it is the duty of all executive authorities in the federation and in the provinces to assist the Election Commission in discharge of the functions in term of Article-220 of the Constitution.

“As you are aware, the services Pakistan Army were requisitioned in general elections 2018 and subsequent by-elections to fulfill the constitutional obligation as envisaged under the Article 218 (3). The ECP has full trust in the law-enforcement agencies, including province of Sindh. However, services of Pakistan Army are requisitioned to ward off any impression of influence or allegation of involvement of the provincial law enforcement agencies,” it said.

The ECP said, “The Commission has decided to decline the request for withdrawal of notification of deployment of Pakistan Army in the ensuing by-election in PS-86, Dadu”.

Earlier, in a letter written to the Chief Election Commissioner, the PPP former senator said that after the massive rigging in elections 2018, where polling agents were allegedly thrown out of polling stations, all opposition parties had decided that armed forces personnel would not be posted either inside or outside the polling stations.

The letter stated that the civilian law enforcing agencies deployed under the presiding officers were capable of dealing with any untoward situation.

The by-election will be held in the PS-86 constituency on November 7. The seat fell vacant after the PPP MPA from the constituency, Ghulam Shah Jilani, passed away.