Three of a family among4 killed in accident

JHANG: Three members of a family and their driver were killed in a road accident near Shorkot Motorway Interchange on Sunday night. A family of Faisalabad was on way to Alipur on a car when it collided with a road divider and later overturned. As a result, Ramzan, his wife Zahida, son Irfan and driver Mumtaz died on the spot while another son Farhan sustained serious injuries. The injured was shifted to THQ Hospital Shorkot.
