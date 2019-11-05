close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

Three of a family among4 killed in accident

National

November 5, 2019

JHANG: Three members of a family and their driver were killed in a road accident near Shorkot Motorway Interchange on Sunday night. A family of Faisalabad was on way to Alipur on a car when it collided with a road divider and later overturned. As a result, Ramzan, his wife Zahida, son Irfan and driver Mumtaz died on the spot while another son Farhan sustained serious injuries. The injured was shifted to THQ Hospital Shorkot.

