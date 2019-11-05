IBA Sukkur, OGDCL signs MoU for National Talent Hunt Program

Sukkur: An MoU singing ceremony was held between Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) and Sukkur IBA University for OGDCL National Talent Hunt Program 2019.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Provincial Minister of Sindh for Local Government, Forests and Religious Affairs graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Sukkur IBA University in collaboration with OGDCL initiated National Hunt Program in 2016 where students from all across Pakistan are admitted on fully funded scholarship for undergraduate program on merit cum need basis.

More than 1200 students have been benefited from this program till date.Chief Guest Syed Nasir Hussain shah while addressing the occasion appreciated the efforts taken by Sukkur IBA University and OGDCL for bringing positive change in the lives of students coming from humble backgrounds from all across Pakistan. He further said that OGDCL has indeed done wonders and I would request other organization of Pakistan to come forward and play their part in the development of education.

Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University in his speech thanked the management of OGDCL for their support in making education accessible to the students with humble backgrounds. ***