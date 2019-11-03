Declare jihad to liberate Kashmir, Rizvi asks govt

LAHORE: Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has said the government should declare jihad to liberate the oppressed Kashmiri Muslims from the Indian occupation, which is the only solution to the long-standing problem. Addressing a Labbaik Ya-Rasulallah conference here on Saturday, he said his party would take part in it if the government declared jihad for the purpose. He condemned revoking of special status of held Kashmir, its lockdown for the last three months and its division by the Narendra Modi government in India. He announced that like in 2018 elections, the TLP would contest the upcoming local governments elections also to represent true Islam and play its role in formation of the district governments. He said the TLP was the only Islamist political party which represents millions of Muslims of the country and is guiding Pakistan towards enforcement of Nizam-e-Mustafa and Shariah-e-Mohammadi. The conference was also addressed by TLP leaders including Hafiz Mohammad Saad Rizvi and Allama Waheed Noor.