Woman, son killed in Haripur

HARIPUR: A woman and her son were shot dead by unidentified assailants in the limits of Sera-e-Saleh Police Station here. The police quoted the complainant Raheela Bibi, a resident of Sera-e-Saleh, as saying that three gunmen entered their home by scaling boundary wall at midnight. She said her husband Suhail Yaqoob was alarmed and tried to overpower them. She said the armed men opened fire on Sohail, leaving him injured. The woman said that her mother-in-law was also fired upon when she challenged the fleeing men. The injured were taken to a local hospital, but they succumbed to injuries.