Pemra warns public against buying TV channel’s scratch cards

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has written letters to all satellite TV and FM radio channels stating that the Pakistan Citizen Portal had received a number of complaints against the Bol TV programme “Card Game Show”.

The Pemra warned the general public against buying the scratch cards offering mammoth prizes as homes, cars, bikes and other attractive prizes. The Authority reviewed the matter in a meeting and recommended the following.

"In pursuance of Clause 14(6) of Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct, 2015 all satellite television channels are hereby advised to stop airing lottery programmes which are deceiving the general public within 15 days of issuance of this notification.

It is observed that a large number of people, mostly youth, visited shops to buy Bol Card. The Pemra should impose a ban to counter the sale of Bol Card immediately because the Bol management has earned millions of rupees through the sale of cards across the country.