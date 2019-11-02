Pakistan-Bangladesh ODI series from today

KARACHI: After securing a 3-0 T20I series win, Pakistan women will aim for another clean sweep when they host Bangladesh women in the opening ODI of the two-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday (today).

This series provides a crucial opportunity to the Bismah Maroof-led side ahead of next month’s final round ICC Women’s Championship fixture against world champions England in Malaysia.

Pakistan are ranked fifth in the eight-team series and a win against England would see them secure automatic qualification for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand as they would be among the top four.

Saturday will mark the first instance when Pakistan women play an ODI at the country’s home of cricket, the Gaddafi Stadium.

“We have two one-dayers against Bangladesh and our aim is to win both of them,” Bismah said. “The T20I series was our season-opener and we needed that win to get the momentum. Now, we have gotten it, we will look to make the most of it in the ODI series.

“Our one-day team has been doing well and the girls are ready to confront all the challenges that come their way. It was evident in the T20I series when everyone stood up and delivered in pressure moments,” she added.

Bangladesh captain Rumana Ahmed there was a little worry in the camp after the T20I series defeat. “But we are looking at the positives.

The ODI series presents us chances to bounce back and we firmly believe that we will do better in the two matches,” she said.