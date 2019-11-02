LCCI organises seminar

LAHORE: Pakistan has a lot of potential for fashion industry and can get a good share from the international fashion market worth billions of dollars.

These views were expressed by LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, while speaking at a seminar on “Potential of fashion industry”, at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Asghar said that attention of western buyers should be grabbed through a strategic approach, as they are going to other regional countries to buy handmade embroidery and products for fashion industry, despite the fact that Pakistan has far better expertise.

He urged the fashion designers to arrange a sector-specific delegation of fashion industry for the United Kingdom to explore export opportunities.

A single country exhibition in the UK can also help find out stockiest of apparel and other products of fashion industry, he added.