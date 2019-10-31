close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
KI
Khalid Iqbal
October 31, 2019

Educational institutions to remain closed in Pindi today

Islamabad

Rawalpindi:The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Saifullah Dogar has issued a notification to close down all educational institutions (private and government) because of the JUI(F) ‘Azadi March’ today (Thursday).

The local management has taken this decision on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. According to the notification all educational institutions i.e. universities, colleges and schools (private and government) located in the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi District shall remain closed on October 31, 2019.

‘Azadi March’ of Maulana Fazlur Rehman is expected to reach capital today. The sources from Metro Bus Authority (MBA) told 'The News' that metro bus service will also remain suspend on October 31 Thursday to avoid law and order situation.

