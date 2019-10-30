Chairman of Punjab Food Authority & Public Accounts Committee visit Sahiwal Plant of FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL), believes in winning trust through transparency. FCEPL invited Mr. Omer Tanvir Butt, Chairman Punjab Food Authority and Sayed Yawar Bukhari, Chairman Public Accounts Committee, for a visit to Sahiwal Plant.

The purpose of this visit was to maintain complete transparency and familiarize them with the entire process from grass to glass that ensures food quality and safety.

From milk procurement procedures to milk quality checks and dairy farming safety standards, they were introduced to all of these practices that ensure a smooth running of FCEPL operations during the plant tour. They first-hand witnessed the ways and practices of FCEPL while gaining plausible knowledge. From visiting milk collection centers to commercial dairy farm, the government officials were very pleased to see the standard operating procedures and quality controls measures being followed by FCEPL.

On this occasion, Syed Saud Ahmed Pasha, Director for Agriculture Business of FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited stated, “Development of Pakistan’s dairy industry is inextricably linked to the providence of healthy and safe food to the consumers. FCEPL tirelessly works to offer the absolute best to our consumers and recognizes the importance of devising a framework for food safety with the government.***