‘Surgeries of children with heart defects to commence shortly at NICVD Tando Muhammad Khan’

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: Senior PPP MNA Syed Naveed Qamar pledged to provide “Rs 15 to 20 million within a couple of weeks” for the establishment of a pediatric surgical theater and a Central Sterilization Department (CSD) at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Satellite Center at Tando Muhammad Khan, saying within a few weeks, children with congenital heart diseases from entire lower Sindh would be operated there.

“We don’t want to put any more financial burden on the Sindh government so we have arrange the funds from the production bonus of petroleum companies operating in the Tando Muhammad Khan. Within a couple of weeks, a cheque amounting to Rs. 15 to 20 million would be handed over to the NICVD Tando Muhammad Khan for the establishment of a pediatric cardiac theater and CSD, ” PPP MNA Naveed Qamar said while speaking at the second anniversary of the NICVD Tando Muhammmad Khan the other day.

President of the Pakistan Cardiac Society (PCS) Prof. Feroz Memon, Executive Director NICVD Prof. Nadeem Qamar, Head of Preventive Cardiology NICVD Prof. Khawar Kazmi, Incharge NICVD Tando Muhammad Khan Dr. Ghazanfar Shah and notables of the area were also present on the occasion. Naveed Qamar deplored that there are thousands of children in the entire lower Sindh born with congenital heart diseases and heart defects who had never visited a pediatric cardiologist. He however, said with the establishment of NICVD’s Satellite Center at Tando Muhammad Khan, hundreds of children have been examined at the pediatric OPD and advised to undergo surgeries to live normal lives. He said now children from entire lower Sindh including Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Matli and Tando Bago would be benefitted. We are striving to make this facility as one of the best cardiac facilities in Pakistan,” Syed Naveed Qamar said.

On the occasion, he appealed to the local philanthropists of the Tando Muhammad Khan and the adjoining areas to come forward and support NICVD Tando Muhammad Khan, saying there is also an urgent need for the establishment of a shelter for the attendants of patients, doctors and paramedics serving there, who come from Karachi and other cities and require residential facilities so they could work in Tando Muhammad Khan with more dedication and peace of mind. The “NICVD Tando Muhammad Khan is a very big health facility in a small town and we hope that due to this facility, our town will also grow and become a major city of Pakistan in the coming years”, he said and added the people of Tando Muhammad Khan feel proud to have a world class cardiac-care where all type of cardiac procedures, interventions and surgeries of international standard are being performed.

The Executive Director NICVD Prof. Nadeem Qamar said after establishing 10 Satellite Centers of NICVD in different cities of Sindh, it was now his dream to start pediatric cardiology services and surgeries at at Tando Muhammad Khan with the support of people and their representatives. “We had requested the district administration for the CSR funds to establish second operation theater at NICVD Tando Muhammad Khan and with the support from Naveed Qamar and other notables of the area, we are going to acquire funds very soon. We are hopeful of starting pediatric cardiac surgeries at this center within a few weeks”, Prof. Nadeem Qamar said and added the facility would save lives of hundreds of children with birth heart defects in the coming years. In addition to that, he maintained, they have launched a country-wide preventive cardiology programme with the help of provincial governments, media and the pharmaceutical sector to prevent cardiac diseases, saying this programme would help in saving thousands of lives annually in Pakistan.

Eminent cardiologist and the head of preventive cardiology department of NICVD Prof. Khawar Kazmi said cardiologists should advise their patients to quit smoking, eat healthy diet, exercise regularly and take medicine regularly to prevent keep cardiac ailments at bay. “Unfortunately, we are in the habit of eating too much but are not very fond of physical activities and exercise. We must change our lifestyles to remain healthy,”he advised.

Presenting the detailed performance report of the NICVD, Dr. Ghazanfar Shah said during the last two years, they have provided cardiac treatment to over 350,000 patients besides performing over 70 bypass surgeries, which is a big milestone for such a young cardiac facility anywhere in the world.