PM Imran to step down soon: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed on Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan was going to resign soon as the incumbent government was unable to run the affairs of country.

Talking to media outside PIMS hospital, he maintained the PTI-led government was unable to handle political and economic issues of the country, adding “incompetent people cannot run sate affairs”.

He said former president Asif Ali Zardari must be given medical care under the instructions of doctors. He said receiving medical treatment was basic right of Zardari. He further said denying medical care to Zardari was against court’s orders. He said the government was playing with the lives of opposition leaders but Zardari’s morale was high. He expressed support for the ‘Azadi March’ and said a large number of people from the PPP and the PML-N were attending the anti-government march.