Pakistan out of Olympic hockey after losing to Netherlands

LAHORE: Netherlands Sunday pushed Pakistan put of Olympics contention after they beat green-shirts by 6-1 in the second match of the FIH Hockey Qualifier 2019 at their backyard.

According to the information made available here, the only goal scorer from Pakistan was Rizwan Ali who managed to sneak past Dutch defence in the 53rd minute of the match when the hosts have already solid grip in the match.

The Dutch were well in full control of the match right from the start after they struck all of their six goals before Pakistan got its one and only goal. The Dutch struck twice through Bjorn Kellerman and Weerden Mink van Der and once by Terrance Pieters and Jip Janssen.

Scorers for Netherlands: K Bjorn 2, Van der (2), Pieters Terrance (1), J Jip (1).

Pakistan Rizwan Ali (1)