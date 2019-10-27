PPP to fully support Azadi March setting off from Karachi today

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced that it will fully support and participate in a public rally to be held in Sohrab Goth today (Sunday) to mark the beginning of the ‘Azadi March’ of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) that will culminate in Islamabad.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani, who is also the president of the PPP Karachi chapter, said the JUI-F leadership had contacted the PPP and shared with them the entire programme of their protest march setting off from Karachi to the federal capital on Sunday.

He said the entire city leadership of the PPP would gather in Sohrab Goth to welcome the participants of the JUI-F’s Azadi March.

He added that activists of the PPP would not only give a rousing welcome to the participants of the march in Sohrab Goth but they would also fully support the marchers throughout their journey.

The Azadi March would start moving at 10am today after speeches of the top leadership of the JUI-F, including its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Ghani said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already announced his support for the Azadi March of the JUI-F.

He said local leadership of the PPP in different districts and towns of the province, including Jamshoro and Hyderabad, would welcome the participants of the march on its onward journey.

To a question, Ghani expressed serious concern over reports related to the deteriorating health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said the government’s own team of doctors had also reported that Nawaz’s health was unstable so any move to release the former PM from jail should not be construed as a deal. He blamed the incumbent prime minister for the deteriorating health of Nawaz, saying that Imran Khan’s vindictiveness and vengeance against political opponents had even surpassed such tactics of the past dictatorial regimes.

He said former president and PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari had to face both mental and physical trauma and his sister Faryal Talpur was also arrested due to the present regime’s victimisation campaign.