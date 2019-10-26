Bilawal yet to decide on attending Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has not yet decided on attending the Azadi March though he has directed the party members of the opposition Rahber Committee to welcome the march participants in Islamabad.

According to sources, so far no formal invitation from the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman has been received by Bilawal to address the Azadi March.

They said if Bilawal received the invitation, then a meeting of the PPP core committee will take it up before October 31.

The PPP has also devised a separate plan for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for November.

Bilawal is schedule to address a public rally at Kandhkot on Saturday (today) and will meet the party workers there on Sunday and from there he will come to Islamabad to inquire after his father Asif Ali Zardari at the PIMS on Monday. He will fly back to Karachi after meeting Zardari.

His scheduled public rallies in South Punjab will start from Rahim Yar Khan from November 1 followed by in different cities of South Punjab.